Strictly star Hamza Yassin's major achievement ahead of final

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final, Hamza Yassin has made another major achievement. Giving the wildlife cameraman even more reason to celebrate, it's been revealed that out of all of this year's contestants, Hamza has gained the highest number of Instagram followers since making his debut on the hit BBC show.

In research carried out by the comparison site JohnSlots, it appears that Hamza's Instagram following has increased by an impressive 205%. Now boasting 128k followers, it's hardly surprising that the TV star has become such a hit as week after week, he's continued to impress the judges and, of course, the fans. Who knows, maybe this year we'll see him take home the iconic glitterball trophy?

And just when we thought we couldn't love Hamza anymore, earlier this week, his dance partner Jowitza Przystał explained that Hamza had taken part in a surprise rescue mission as they headed to the BBC studios to film Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

Documenting their dramatic morning on Instagram, Jowitza posted a sweet video of Hamza on her stories, which showed him holding a tiny bird. Turning to the camera, he explained:

"So we are at It Takes Two and there was a little rescue this morning. There was a little robin that was stuck in a window and they managed to call me and we've got him and we're just about to release him, but [I'm] going to show you a cool trick beforehand."

Earlier this week Hamza had fans smiling from ear to ear after a video was released of him saving a trapped bird

"Hey buddy, it's alright, it's all good," he calmly told the robin, before stepping outside, where he demonstrated how to safely release a bird back into the air:

"So, one way of releasing birds. If you put the birds on their back like this and then gently hold out, they think you've still got them."

Encouraging the robin as he flew off gently, Hamza smiled and said: "There you go, that's how it's done."

