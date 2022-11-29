NCIS actor Mark Harmon and his family recently gathered to celebrate the wedding of his son Sean and his fiancee Courtney Prather and the photos are incredible!

After the couple tied the knot earlier this month, the pair have been enjoying a gorgeous honeymoon trip in Costa Rica and Courtney has been dazzling in the snaps shared on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the television producer posted a reel of their time in the scenic location, sharing many different moments including stunning sunsets, evening dinners, scuba diving and trips to incredible waterfalls.

In more snaps shared on her Instagram Stories, Courtney was keen to show off her enviable holiday style. One photo showed her posing in front of an infinity pool with a seriously chic look. The producer's ensemble was an all-neutral on-trend outfit complete with a straw hat and beige halter neck, along with some matching mesh trousers to complete her vacation look.

The television producer shared some incredible snaps of their trip

In another photo, Courtney and Sean, who has also appeared on long-running crime drama NCIS, can be seen having a romantic dinner with some wine to celebrate recently becoming Mr and Mrs Harmon. Courtney captioned the sweet snap: "Date night with my husband!!!"

The couple have been engaged since July 2021 and the pair previously revealed that Sean's famous dad, Mark, who departed from his long-running role on NCIS last year, even had a sweet role in the moment Courtney said 'Yes'.

Courtney and Sean tied the knot earlier this month

Posting snaps from the gorgeous proposal on Instagram, she explained that the horse who was a big part of their engagement photoshoot was actually Mark's horse, Half n' Half.

"Also we found out the next morning that the horse 'officiating' the proposal was Sean's dad's horse for years and years called Half n’ Half and it made it all the more special," she wrote in the caption at the time.

