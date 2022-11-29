Strictly's Johannes Radebe steps away from dance series with new show - details We can’t wait to see him in action!

Johannes Radebe has bounced back quickly after exiting Strictly Come Dancing alongside his partner Ellie Taylor - and it has been revealed that he will be taking part in a very exciting new series!

The dancing pro will be starring in The Great British Sewing Bee, and we can’t wait to see him in action. The show’s official Instagram account made the announcement, which read: "Let it sew, let it sew, let it sew!

"Here are the celebrity sewers joining us for a festive special of Sewing Bee: @JohannesRadebe, @NatCass1, @Penny.Lancaster and @RoseMarinoRamsey. The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special with @Sara.Pascoe, @PatrickGrantism and @Miss_Esme_Young is coming soon. #SewingBee."

Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Yessssssssss!!! More Sewing Bee! Going to be so funny with Rosie and JoJo!!" Another person added: "I cannot wait, great pick."

We can't wait to see Johannes on the show

While Johannes has yet to open up about his upcoming guest spot on the show, he recently posted a very emotional tribute to his partner Ellie Taylor following their Strictly exit on Sunday night.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "This show is a magical journey of discovery and this year I got to share it with a wonderfully funny, witty, down to earth and much-loved dancing partner. We leave with some beautiful memories. From our first dance, until the last, you have been one of a kind. You have been my whole world for 10 weeks - what a truly delightful honour. Here’s to my leading lady @elliejanetaylor, you are beautiful in many ways and I will miss dancing with you."

He added: "A big thank you also to everyone who has supported our journey, for taking the time to vote and comment. It means so much to know that people are watching."

