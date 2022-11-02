Lily Collins has an Emily in Paris moment in striking mini dress and mega heels The star channelled her fashion-obsessed character

Lily Collins is always partial to a sweetheart aesthetic and for her latest look she chanelled her character from the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Lily, who stars as protagonist Emily on the show, sported the most striking dress while celebrating her latest campaign with Lancome.

MORE: 12 top dramatic celebrity hair transformations: Victoria Beckham, Rihanna and more

Lily, 33, slipped on a vibrant, lipstick red mini dress by Rowan Rose featuring a shirt silhouette, a classic collar, button-down detailing and long sleeves. She paired the winter-ready frock with a coordinating pair of statement red heels which perfectly complemented her bright red lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily Collins Recalls Hilarious Encounters With Charles And Diana As A Baby

The star wore her chocolate locks tied up into a sleek ponytail, letting two curtain bangs shape her naturally striking features. She posed for a series of images while holding the hand of a collectible Bearbrick sculpture, crafted by Japanese label MediCom Toy.

Lily rocked a vibrant crimson lip

She further delighted fans as she flashed a glimpse of her floral foot tattoo which she rarely shows off.

MORE: Emily in Paris: Where to shop the best outfits from Lily Collins' Netflix series

Lily took to social media to share her new outfit with fans online. She captioned the wholesome post: "Meet my new beauty best friend Happy. So much fun going Live with @lancomeofficial today for the #LancomeXBearbrick drop! Available to shop and collect now…"

Lily looked radiant in bright red

Her friends and fans adored her racy red number and were quick to comment on her effortless style. "You own the color red!," one user noted, while another added: "Stunning in red!" A third commented: "Love your outfit," and a fourth agreed, writing: "PRETTIEST."

The star flashed a glimpse of her foot tattoo

Lily recently schooled other celebrities in the art of creative Halloween dressing. The Emily in Paris actress took to social media to share her unique costume with fans online – sparking pregnancy rumours with her figure-concealing look.

MORE: Everything we know about season three of Emily in Paris

Phil Collins' daughter dressed up as an avocado for Halloween, donning a large inflatable costume for the spooky event. She shared her look via Instagram, captioning the sweet clip of her raising a toast with a red solo cup: "Cheers to my favorite snack, avocado toast. Get it?? I’m sorry and you’re welcome! Happy Halloween!…"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.