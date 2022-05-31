Amy Robach touches down in the UK for royal jubilee reporting - and she looks amazing The TV host is living the London dream

Amy Robach has temporarily left New York behind for a very special reporting gig in England and fans can't wait.

The Good Morning America star has landed the ultimate assignment as she'll be covering the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

MORE: Amy Robach shares video of terrifying interruption she faced while on a hike

Amy posted photos after arriving in London and her adventure has already begun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach gives sneak peek inside her New York home

Looking regal in white, Amy posed for a photo in which she was waving like the Queen and looking stunning.

Standing on a presenting platform with Buckingham Palace in the background, Amy wrote: "Platinum jubilee preview... I'm here all week folks."

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

MORE: Amy Robach appears like you've never seen her before as she reveals unbelievable transformation

Fans couldn't contained their excitement or their envy as they commented: "You have the greatest job, you get to travel the world," and, "So glad you are covering the Brits! You are so classy and it’s a perfect fit".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Amy looked ready for royal business

Others added: "Exciting times ! Surely you will be invited to tea with Her Majesty," and many more said they'd miss her in the GMA studios with her co-hosts in New York but that they were looking forward to the royal coverage.

Amy then posted some more photos and this time it was away from her work as she took some time out to be with friends.

MORE: Amy Robach left emotional as she shares birthday photos of daughter Annalise

MORE: Amy Robach teased by GMA co-stars over striking bridal appearance

"Old friends, new friends ... long overdue reunions," she wrote as she was flanked by five handsome, male companions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Amy looked right at home in London

Amy prepared for her week away with a family getaway which she documented on social media.

The star shared a snapshot of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit in the pool, relaxing on a tube, and added other snaps of herself enjoying with friends.

She revealed that she was getting some relaxation in ahead of her big adventure for work, which would see her taking her talents across the pond.

"Soaking in all the joy before I cross the pond in a few hours! See you tomorrow live from [British flag]," she captioned her post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.