Brian Tee exits Chicago Med as Ethan Choi after eight years

The One Chicago franchise is losing another star as Brian Tee will exit Chicago Med, HELLO! understands.

Exclusive: Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram tease 'redirection of energies' in season 8

Dr. Ethan Choi, who has been on the series since its premiere in 2015 will leave in episode nine, set to air on 9 December 2022. Brian will direct episode 16 which will air in 2023.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ethan Choi gets shot on Chicago Med

"Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing. I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey. I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me," Brian said in a statement.

"What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s sendoff is fitting, and it’s beautiful."

MORE: Remembering the One Chicago stars who have sadly passed away

MORE: One Chicago boss shares huge update on potential multi-episode crossover event

"I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode 9 is going to be an amazing one," he added.

Deadline reports that "it was Tee’s decision to depart from the series following the end of his six-year contract to spend more time with his family" and "pursue other opportunities expanding on his experience as an actor, a budding director, and producer".

Brian will leave after episode nine

Brian was absent from much of season seven after his character was shot but returned in season eight.

In the season eight premiere fans were shocked to see him reunite with his former girlfriend April, played by Yaya DaCosta, who left in season six and was confirmed by show bosses to be returning as a recurring character.

Yaya made her return as April Sexton

Brian's decision to leave comes after the NBC franchise also said goodbye to two other Med characters, Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, played by Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty respectively, and Fire star Jesse Spencer, who played Captain Matt Casey, in 2021,

Most recently PD star Jesse Lee Soffer left as Jay Halstead, while One Chicago fans have also seen Chief Evan Hawkins, played by Jimmy Nicholas, leave the firefighting drama.