Has Gorka Márquez ever won Strictly Come Dancing? Gorka first joined Strictly in 2016

Since joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Gorka Márquez has fast become a fan favourite on the hit BBC show, but has he ever taken home the iconic glitterball trophy? Here's everything you need to know…

RELATED: Why isn't Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

Has Gorka Márquez ever won Strictly Come Dancing?

Currently, Gorka Márquez has never won Strictly Come Dancing, however, he's still in the running for this year's final thanks to his showstopping routines with partner, Helen Skelton.

An extremely talented dancer, on two occasions Gorka has been crowned runner-up in the competition. Back in 2017, he and Alexandra Burke narrowly missed out on the glitterball, which went to Holby City actor, Joseph McFadden.

Gorka Márquez and Helen Skelton are still in with a chance of winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Crowned runner-up once more, this time alongside EastEnders actress Maisie Smith in 2020, it looks as though Gorka is edging closer and closer to victory – perhaps this year we'll see him crowned the winner!

Back in November, Gorka and Helen appeared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, where they talked about their chances of winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

"I think there is a chance," replied Gorka. He continued: "I think she has a chance to be in the final, I would love for her to be in the final."

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford shares surprising video with co-star - and fans react

READ: Strictly's Hamza Yassin's 'hidden' comment to Jowita Przystal sparks reaction from fans

Has Gorka Márquez ever scored a perfect 40 on Strictly Come Dancing?

Gorka Márquez has received a perfect score of 40 points on several occasions, with the majority resulting from his 2017 partnership with Alexandra Burke.

Gorka scored plenty of perfect 40s with partner Alexandra Burke in 2017

The pair had been awarded a 40 for their American Smooth, Jive and Salsa. Meanwhile, during his time with Maisie Smith in 2020, the duo scored a full 40 for their Showdance and later, in the Couple's Choice category.

As for his 2022 partnership with Helen Skelton, the pair came extremely close to a perfect score earlier the month after they danced in the Couple's Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret, receiving 39 points for the quarter-final performance.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.