Strictly's Will Mellor breaks silence following elimination 'I tried my best and it wasn't enough'

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has broken his silence after being eliminated from the competition in Monday night's results show.

The Two Pints of Lager actor and his partner Nancy Xu became the 11th couple to leave the show after finding themselves in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the 46-year-old shared a video telling his followers that he "tried his best" and thanked them for their support.

"I've just got home from doing Strictly It Takes Two. Obviously, you all know now that sadly I got voted out in the semi-final and I didn't make the final," he began.

"I fell at the final hurdle. Sorry about that for anybody who has been voting for me. I did give it everything I've got, I tried my best and it wasn't enough."

He continued: "Thank you all so much for your messages of support or your votes or anybody who's got behind me. I really, really appreciate it. It means a lot. When you're in that Strictly bubble, it's all you think about when you're training, it's on your mind and everyone who is supporting and voting for you, you really want to do well for them as well, and your family."

Will and Nancy faced Fleur and Vito in the dance-off on Monday

He ended the clip by saying: "I tried everything but it just wasn't enough to get to that final but thank you all so much. I just wanted to do a video to say that I appreciate the support."

Sadly, Will and Nancy's Couple's Choice to a 90s Manchester-inspired medley wasn't enough to save them from elimination on Monday night, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all voting to keep Fleur in the competition.

Chatting to host Tess Daly following the judges' decision, Will said: "I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum's face, she deserves it. I'll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think."

