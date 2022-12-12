Will Mellor becomes eleventh contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing in tearful exit The final is just around the corner…

After a gripping semi-final, Will Mellor became the eleventh contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Monday evening.

MORE: Strictly's Will Mellor has a very famous ex – and you'll definitely recognise her

The actor faced pop sensation Fleur East in the dreaded dance off, opting to perform their Couples' Choice to a 90s Manchester inspired medley. Whilst Craig, Motsi and Shirley all voted to save Fleur and Vito, Anton Du Beke conversely chose to save Nancy and Will.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor dazzles in the Paso Doble in the Strictly semi-finals

Revealing his decision, Anton said: "And now I am looking for real detail, how do I separate them? I’m really searching for something, it's such fine detail. Due to an error in a dismount from a lift, I am going to have to save Will and Nancy."

MORE: Strictly viewers put off after Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu's dance 'ruined'

MORE: Did you know Helen Skelton danced on Strictly before? Details

Speaking to host Tess Daly after his elimination, Will, 46, said: "I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum's face, she deserves it. I'll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think."

Will and Nancy failed to impress in the dance off

Heaping praise on her dance partner, Nancy gushed: "I want to thank everyone who works on the show, it's an incredible show, I've had such an amazing journey.

"The support from the whole team is just phenomenal. I'm proud of the partnership, we've had such an amazing journey together. I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family."

The couple missed out on a place in the final

Will went on to say: "Anyone watching this show, the people that work on this show, the crew, the makeup team, the wardrobe team, the judges, the contestants, this is an unbelievable journey. If you get the chance to get on this floor then do it, it's unbelievable this place."

The remaining four couples will take to the dancefloor next week for the final time as they vie for a chance to lift the Glitterball Trophy. Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday 17 December at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.