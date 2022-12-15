Ryan Seacrest's reason for absence from Live with Kelly and Ryan explained The ABC show hasn't quite been the same

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have become a popular TV duo on Live with Kelly and Ryan, so fans understandably feel upset when one of them is absent.

For the past week, however, Ryan has been away from the show, with his space being taken up by Kelly's husband and former guest host Mark Consuelos.

So why is the well-known TV and radio personality away from the show? Well, it has a lot to do with his other projects for ABC.

Ryan has been away filming the new season of American Idol for the network, acting as their host once again for its 21st season.

The new season will premiere on ABC on 19 February, 2023, and the TV star has been quite busy traveling around the country through several audition weeks.

Now, he has made a home for himself in Los Angeles as Hollywood Week continues, representing the last stages of filming before the main shows.

Ryan has been back to hosting American Idol's upcoming season

Once the live shows begin, however, they'll require Ryan to be present in the studio more often, but since that won't be till next year, chances are we'll get him back on Live in the very near future prior to the holidays.

In the first week of December as well, he was off the show, although just for a couple of episodes, with his seat being filled by none other than Josh Groban.

"Look who's back!" Kelly said as she and Josh walked out onto the studio floor to cheers from their crew, with the singer looking quite sharp in a white blazer and matching pants teamed with a brown sweater.

"Josh Groban is back in the house," she excitedly stated, as he gleefully responded: "Thank you for having me, hello!"

Kelly has been joined by a variety of co-hosts, including her husband Mark

They even got to reminiscing about the previous times he'd co-hosted, which spanned all the way back to when the show was in quarantine and was being filmed at home.

