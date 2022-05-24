Ryan Seacrest reveals surprise wardrobe malfunction during American Idol grand finale The ABC host walked it off

American Idol season 20 may have come to a close, but Ryan Seacrest reminded fans of the grand finale with a particularly memorable incident.

The host of Live with Kelly and Ryan sat down on Monday morning with his co-host Kelly Ripa to discuss her return to the show and his time on Idol.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate major achievement

The two got around to gushing over the season and the talented contestants, but Ryan revealed that there was more going on behind-the-scenes that audiences weren't aware of.

As he spoke to Kelly about doing the opening sequence from a particularly high vantage point, speaking of his nerves, he said: "Miles is in charge of the suits I put on.

"We go to a commercial, and they go 'Can I tell you something?...We need to change your underwear.'" which left Ryan stunned.

"Apparently, America voted and decided that there was anatomy in the shot," he recalled hesitantly, while Kelly simply sighed.

Ryan had to undergo an impromptu wardrobe switch-up

When he retaliated saying that he didn't have any extra underwear, his stylist suggested switching out with his own, and Kelly immediately started going: "No. No. No."

"Change the camera shot," she suggested to the amusement of the rest of the studio. "Crotch up, pull it up!"

As Ryan continued detailing the incident, he hilariously added: "We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner. And I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear and putting his on."

Kelly immediately started shaking her head, saying that she would never switch out her underwear, "unless it was Paris Hilton wearing my panties as a girdle."

The incident took place right at the top of the grand finale

She even asked to see a shot of Ryan's where the exposure could be more visible, as he just replied, exasperated at this point: "I'm sure there's a meme somewhere."

He tried to close out the chapter by saying: "That was a television first for yours truly," and Kelly quipped in response: "I can't believe I was on an airplane when that was happening."

