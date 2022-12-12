Strictly Come Dancing finalists 2022 revealed after shock elimination

After 12 weeks, just four couples remain in this year's Strictly Come Dancing - but who will battle it out for the glitterball trophy in next week's final?

Remaining in the competition are Helen Skelton and her partner, Gorka Marquez, Molly Rainford and professional Carlos Gu, Hamza Yassin and new professional Jowita Przystal.

WATCH: Will Mellor has left the show following the semi-finals

Fleur East and Vito Coppola live to dance another week after landing themselves in the bottom two alongside Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu who became the 11th couple to leave the ballroom this week.

Both couples performed their favourite routine of the night again. Fleur and Vito opted for their fabulous Charleston to Tu Vuo Fa La Americano by Fiorello.

Will Mellor and Fleur East were in the bottom two

Actor Will and partner Nancy performed their Couples' Choice routine to a 90s Manchester-inspired medley, in a bid to impress the judges.

Revealing his decision, Anton said: "And now I am looking for real detail, how do I separate them? I’m really searching for something, it's such fine detail. Due to an error in a dismount from a lift, I am going to have to save Will and Nancy."

But for the remaining three judges, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas it was Fleur and Vito who ranked higher.

The finalists were so sad to see Will go

Ultimately, it was Shirley who made the final call. She said: "First of all, the British public has spoken and with respect, I take that on board. My fellow judges have decided that they don’t agree, so I have made lots of notes here, both couples were outstanding and not only today but throughout the series. I have loved both of them, this is by far, even for me Craig, the most difficult decision I feel I have had to make. Based on micro details, I have decided to save Fleur and Vito."

Next week's heavily anticipated final will air on Saturday at 7.15 where one couple will be named champion of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

