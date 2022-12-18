His Dark Materials viewers saying same thing about season three premiere Dafne Keen and James McAvoy star in the series

After nearly two years of being away from our screens, His Dark Materials returned on Sunday night with a gripping series three opener - and fans are all saying the same thing about it.

Based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy of the same name, the fantasy drama follows the life of a young orphan named Lyra, who discovers a dangerous secret and is the subject of a witches' prophecy that she will change the world.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the compelling season premiere, which saw Lord Asriel gather an army to march on the Kingdom of Heaven and take on the Authority.

One person tweeted: "So happy to see #HisDarkMaterials back on the BBC! Beautiful and such great acting!" while another added: "His Dark Materials has been consistently good throughout and the new series is no exception!

A third fan tweeted: "WHAT AN EPISODE," while another added: "#HisDarkMaterials just sooo good! Every scene! Been excited for this all year and not disappointed."

Other viewers couldn't help but comment on the show's incredible cinematography, with one person writing: "The cinematographer of this show deserves an award. Their work is amazing."

Fans praised the opening episode of season three

Another fan applauded the epic title sequence, tweeting: "Ooh, I'd missed that amazing opening sequence and its music," while another added: "I don't think any show will ever beat His Dark Materials for most beautiful title sequence like it just gets better and better every season."

Speaking about the final season, star of the series Ruth Wilson, who plays Marisa Coulter, said: "I think it's a lot darker, a lot sadder.

"It's definitely more emotional. I think it was definitely harder to film. There's a lot more going on, I think the introduction of a lot more characters as well. It’s a lot to look forward to," she told RadioTimes.com.

