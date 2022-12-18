Where is Strike: Troubled Blood filmed?

The latest series of Strike: Troubled Blood has had us glued to our screens recently, but it's not just the compelling plot that has caught viewers' attention, with many wondering where the show is filmed.

New episodes of the BBC drama follow detective Cormoran Strike as he tackles a missing person's case from 1974 while visiting his family in Cornwall. Read on to discover all of the picturesque filming locations…

Given the season is set in Cornwall, it's no surprise that most of it was filmed there. Shooting for the show began at the start of the year, with crews spotted in St Mawes, Holywell Bay, Port Navas and the coastal town of Falmouth.

Star of the show Holliday Grainger was seen filming at the Pier Cafe and the Palacio Lounge, while Strike paid a visit to 16th-century pub, The Victory Inn, in St Mawes for a drink.

Locations outside of the historic county were also used, including North Parade in Lincolnshire. The North Parade Hotel, which was renamed The Allardice in the show, and Skegness Station were used as locations for shooting.

Some scenes were shot in London, too, with Denmark Street being used as the exterior of Strike's London office. Crews were also spotted in the West End, Clerkenwell, and Ealing.

For those unfamiliar with the new season, it sees private detective Cormoran Strike journey down to Cornwall to visit his family. While there, he is approached by a woman named Anna Phipps, asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

Most of the filming took place in Cornwall

Despite never having tackled a cold case before, Strike decides to take it on, adding to the long list of cases that he is currently working on, along with the help of his partner in the agency Robin Ellacott, who is also juggling a messy divorce as well as battling her own feelings about Strike.

The synopsis continues: "As Strike and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. They learn that even cases decades old can prove to be deadly."

