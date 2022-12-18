Strictly Come Dancing viewers make same complaint about the final Hamza Yassin was crowned the 2022 winner

The Strictly Come Dancing final took place on Saturday night, which saw Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Pryzstal crowned this year's champions.

While fans were delighted with the result, some were less impressed by the sound quality of Florence + the Machine's performance.

WATCH: Hamza Yassin is emotional as he is crowned Strictly 2022 winner

The indie rock band, fronted by Florence Welch, took to the stage to perform their new hit My Love, accompanied by dancers Nikita Kuzmin, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe and Karen Hauer.

Taking to Twitter to complain about the sound, one person wrote: "What a waste to have Florence on #Strictly and not have her mic working properly," while another added: "Has something happened to the sound? Why does Florence sound far away?"

A third viewer commented: "Can somebody at #Strictly turn Florence up?" while another added: "Why does Florence sound like she's in a different studio?"

Other viewers weren't as bothered by the sound, however, and took to Twitter to praise the singer. One person tweeted: "Florence Welch always gets it just right. Incredible talent," while another added: "Take a bow Florence Welch."

Viewers complained about the sound quality during Florence + the Machine's performance

Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy at the end of the show following three amazing performances.

After being announced as the winner, the wildlife photographer said: "Words can't describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita - you are an angel disguised as a human being. You are amazing. Thank you to everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that's ever happened to me!"

Hamza was crowned the 2022 champion

Jowita added: "Just so you know, anything is possible. Anything is possible and he [Hamza] is just the proof that anything is possible, and he came here on the show with no dancing experience. With pigeon toes, and he made it!

"He worked hard and he made it. I'm so proud of you and I would love to thank everybody, and to all of you guys [fellow Finalists], because you are amazing."

