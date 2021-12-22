His Dark Materials releases first look clip at season three - and Lyra looks all grown up The actress looks so much older!

HBO Max just released a new trailer teasing the arrival of His Dark Materials season three in 2022 - and Lyra looks all grown up!

MORE: Fans spot major plot clue with His Dark Materials season three snaps

A glimpse of Dafne Keen, who plays Lyra Belacqua in the series, was shown in the short clip, which features first looks at many of the new shows coming to HBO in the new year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: New HBO trailer featuring new shows coming in 2022

With almost a two year gap between filming for the second and third season due to Covid, it's no surprise that 16-year-old Dafne looks so much older. Fans won't be able to watch the new series until late 2022 as filming began earlier this summer and only wrapped up in November.

MORE: James McAvoy gives His Dark Materials season three update - and it sounds amazing

MORE: His Dark Materials season three: everything we know so far

Although we may have to wait a little while longer to view the upcoming season, the new clip released by HBO is enough to keep us going for now! Flashes of iconic characters from the series are shown in the trailer, including James McAvoy's Lord Asriel, who can be seen sporting a slicked back hairdo while wearing a worried look on his face, as well as Lyra's mother Mrs Coulter, played by Ruth Wilson, staring rather menacingly into the distance.

The BBC also released some first-look images which show bearer of the Subtle Knife Will Parry, played by Amir Keen, with a concentrated look on his sweaty face. How very intriguing!

Lord Asriel wears a new hairdo in the new clip

While we don't know the exact release date for the third and final series of the Philip Pullman adaptation, we do know that production began in June of this year. James McAvoy spoke to BBC Breakfast at the time, telling them that filming had started following some Covid-based delays.

MORE: The Witcher: Blood Origin releases teaser trailer - and there's a new star you'll definitely recognise

He said: "We’re doing that down in Wales at the moment. I’m driving back down there in a couple of hours to do a big set-piece with my snow leopard Stelmaria, and I’m excited to be back for season three."

Will Parry looks very sweaty in the first-look image

James also revealed that viewers can expect "a lot of fisticuffs and a lot of explosions" in the upcoming series as well as "down and dirty" action. We can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.