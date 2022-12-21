Ryan Seacrest reunites with fan-favorite co-host for special away from Live! The American Idol host has a lot on his plate

Ryan Seacrest is one of the busiest personalities when it comes to his work on different media, although many know him for his beloved daily appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

While the show moves forward with its holiday special week, many of which are pre-recorded, the TV icon is preparing for other appearances away from the show.

A new video he posted on social media showed him getting ready to reunite with a fan-favorite co-host for one of his most well-known projects, and you can see it in the clip above!

The previous week saw Ryan absent from several iterations of Live!, with co-host Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos stepping in for him.

So why was the well-known TV and radio personality away from the show? Well, it had a lot to do with his other projects for ABC.

Ryan was away filming the new season of American Idol for the network, acting as their host once again for its 21st season.

Ryan was off filming American Idol in Los Angeles

The new season will premiere on ABC on 19 February, 2023, and the TV star definitely had been quite busy traveling around the country through several audition weeks.

He had made a home for himself in Los Angeles as Hollywood Week progressed at the time, representing the last stages of filming before the main shows.

Once the live shows begin, however, they'll require Ryan to be present in the studio more often, but since that won't be till next year, he was able to make a return to his usual perch before the holidays officially kick off.

In the first week of December as well, he was off the show, although just for a couple of episodes, with his seat being filled by none other than Josh Groban.

Kelly was joined by Mark Consuelos as a guest co-host

Kelly and Josh even got to reminiscing about the previous times he'd co-hosted, which spanned all the way back to when the show was in quarantine and was being filmed at home.

