True Detective season 4 shares first look at Jodie Foster in chilling murder mystery - watch

True Detective is set to return with a whole new cast – with Jodie Foster taking the lead in a haunting new investigation set in Alaska. While the anthology series has been a little hit and miss since Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's celebrated first season, it looks like this is set to be on top form in the new series titled Night Country.

In a first look clip from HBO, Jodie can be heard saying: "I'm working on this case. These men disappeared 48 hours ago." The footage shows Jodie with a torch seeming to search for something, and aiming a gun at a man.

So what will Night Country be about? Set in Ennis, Alaska, eight men who work at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station mysteriously disappear, with Liz Davers and Evangeline Navarro needing to crack the case and "confront tehri pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice".

Will you be watching Night Country?

The series doesn't have an exact release date just yet, but will be released in 2023 alongside a host of other shows. The trailer also shared glimpses of the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That, as well as The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, Succession, The Idol and Perry Mason.

In response to the new clip, one fan wrote: " Jodie foster in the new true detective season!? Yes please!!!" Another fan added: "Just WOOOW! I'm so excited for The Last of Us & True Detective (with Jodie Foster ) I'm also so excited for the new season Succession(the best) and Harley Quinn and Hacks." A third fan added: " SO MANY OF THESE LOOK PHENOMENAL. WOW hbo is delivering big next year."

