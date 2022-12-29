Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin spotted kissing new love The actress has been pictured with her new partner

Motherland actress Anna Maxwell Martin has been spotted out and about on a romantic outing with her new partner, Ferdy Unger-Hamilton.

The TV star, 45, who most recently appeared in the Motherland Christmas special on BBC, was pictured embracing Ferdy as they stepped out for a shopping trip over the festive period.

The couple could be seen kissing and walking arm-in-arm in the area of North London in a series of pictures obtained by MailOnline.

Ferdy, 51, is well-known in the music industry and was previously the head of the hugely successful Columbia Records, a label known for launching the careers of George Ezra, Rag'n'Bone Man and more.

Anna, who is also known for her TV roles in Line of Duty, Sky's Code 404 and A Spy Among Friends, was previously in a relationship with camera operator Rich Cornelius. It's not known when Anna and Rich split, but they were last pictured together on social media in the summer.

Anna was previously in a relationship with Rich Cornelius (pictured)

Prior to her romance with Ferdy and Rich, Anna was married to famed director Roger Michelle who sadly passed in 2021 aged 65. Roger was known for directing movies such as My Cousin Rachel and Notting Hill.

A year prior to his death, Roger and Anna parted ways after 18 years of marriage, during which they welcomed two daughters, Maggie and Nancy.

Have you watched the Motherland Christmas special yet?

Anna opened up to You magazine shortly after their split in 2020 stating: "Our marriage has ended and we've been separated for quite some time. I haven't spoken about it because it isn't fair on all the people involved."

Meanwhile, Anna's most recent project, the Motherland Christmas special, aired recently on BBC Two. The actress was joined by the usual cast of familiar faces including Lucy Punch as Amanda, Diane Morgan as Liz and Paul Ready as the hapless dad, Kevin. Also appearing is Tanya Moodie as Meg and Anthony Head as her husband, Bill.

