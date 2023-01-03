Why this week will be so special for Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb The pair left viewers and co-hosts stunned with emotional revelation

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are gearing up for a big surprise this week and they began their celebrations on Tuesday.

In a clip which can be seen below, the pair were congratulated by their Today co-stars on their milestone and there's something even bigger coming on Wednesday!

Savannah and Hoda became emotional on the show as it marked their five-year anniversary of working together.

Several clips of their most memorable moments were played and afterward, Hoda had an abudance of lovely things to say about her co-host and friend.

Viewers have also been urged to tune in to Today on 4 January for something very special.

The anniversary comes hot on the heels of their time off over the festive period when Savannah also had a birthday.

Savannah and Hoda adore working together

She turned 51 on 27 December, just two days after Christmas, and it looked like she had a wonderful time celebrating with her loved ones.

Savannah was on vacation with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles, and received a sweet surprise from her co-anchor while there.

Hoda had written a birthday card for Savannah - which proved to be such a hit with the news anchor - that it made it onto a montage shared on Instagram. Hoda had written in the card: "I love us," alongside birthday wishes.

The pair have worked together for five years on Today

Savannah has been working alongside Hoda since 2017, after the mother-of-two replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired from the NBC morning news program.

The pair have become incredibly close over the years, and recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!.

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

