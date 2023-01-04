Who is Jeremy Renner's ex-wife and does he have a girlfriend now? The Hawkeye actor was recently involved in a serious accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has been making headlines recently after being run over by a snow plough at his home in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

MORE: Jeremy Renner showcases injuries sustained in horrific snow plough accident

The 51-year-old actor is well known for his successful Hollywood career and has starred in major blockbusters such as The Hurt Locker and Arrival. But how much do you know about his personal life? Find out if the star has a girlfriend here…

WATCH: Jeremy Renner stars in official trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season two

Loading the player...

Is Jeremy Renner married and who is his ex-wife?

While Jeremy is not currently married, he does have an ex-wife - Canadian model Sonni Pacheco, with whom he shares his nine-year-old daughter, Ava. The pair tied the knot in January 2014 but divorced ten months later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jeremy's wife Sonni Pacheco

Does Jeremy Renner have a girlfriend?

Jeremy does not appear to have a girlfriend and seems to be single. He has been previously linked to Ambulance actress Eiza González, whom he was spotted with during Super Bowl weekend in 2021. He was also rumoured to be dating Entourage star Janet Montgomery back in 2011.

MORE: Jeremy Renner's sweet move prior to news of accident and hospitalization

MORE: Fans show support for Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown new series after horrific accident

He does have one special lady in his life, of course - his little girl Ava. He sometimes shares pictures of his daughter on his social media pages and paid a special tribute to her on Father's Day last year. Posting an old snap of the actor cradling his newborn daughter, he wrote: "Thank you Ava for the BEST day of my life and EVERYDAY since then. Love has never been so exquisitely defined. You will always be the best part of me. And to my Father, you are and inspiration and my real life super hero #fathersday."

Jeremy with his daughter, Ava

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

The actor was recently involved in a serious accident which left him in a critical condition in hospital. Jeremy was run over by his snow plough, which he had used to help a relative tow his car free from the snow.

Jeremy gave an update to his fans on Tuesday, sharing a photo from his hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote, showing his bruised and swollen face.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.