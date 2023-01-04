Jeremy Renner showcases injuries sustained in horrific snow plough accident The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital at the weekend and has had multiple operations since

Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plough and airlifted to hospital on Sunday, but just two days later, on Tuesday, he built up the strength to send his followers an update, revealing he is still "too messed up" but thankful for the kind words.

Sharing a photo of himself in his hospital bed, the actor wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

In the snap, Jeremy can be seen with black eyes and scratches on his face as well as an oxygen line inserted through his nose.

Jeremy shared a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday evening

His fellow Hollywood actor friends rushed to comment on the update, with Chris Pratt writing: "Continued prayers your way brutha."

Chris Hemsworth added: "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" whilst Chris Evans remarked: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."

Jeremy's tragic incident happened after a new year storm left around 3ft of fresh snowfall on the ground, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference earlier this week.

The actor was run over by a snow plough after helping a family member

A family member driving the actor's car had got stuck in the snow near his house, the sheriff said. Using his snow plough, he successfully towed the car free.

He then got out to talk to his relative, but the snow plough began to move while empty.

Jeremy was trying to get back into the driver's seat to stop it moving, when the "extremely large" piece of equipment ran him over, Mr Balaam said.

Following the news of the accident, his publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement: "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

