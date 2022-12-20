Call The Midwife star inundated with well wishes for heartwarming reason This is so sweet!

One of our favourite Call The Midwife stars is celebrating an exciting milestone and fans are sharing the love. In a sweet Instagram post, the show wished star Jenny Agutter – aka Sister Julienne – a very happy birthday, prompting plenty of well wishes from fans.

In a new behind-the-scenes photo from the Christmas special, Jenny could be seen cheerfully enjoying a cup of tea on set while dressed in costume. The caption read: "Call the Midwife wishes our wonderful Jenny Agutter a very happy 70th birthday today!!" followed by several heart emojis.

Sparking the sweetest reaction from the account's 121k followers, one replied: "Happy birthday Jenny one of my favourite actresses."

A second penned "Happy birthday! Can't wait to see the Christmas special" and a third commented: "Happy birthday, can't wait for the Xmas special and the new series."

One of the few cast members to have starred in every single episode since Call The Midwife began, Jenny is set to return in the Christmas special, which will air on 25 December, as well as season twelve of the beloved BBC series, which will make its debut on 1 January 2023.

The show penned a heartwarming birthday post to the actress

While few details have been revealed about the upcoming season, Call The Midwife has revealed some major plotlines for the festive episode.

The synopsis reads: "Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother's child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

Elsewhere, Fred (Cliff Parisi) decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!"

