Al Roker pokes fun at Prince Harry during long-awaited Today show return

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Al Roker finally made his long-awaited return to Today on Friday after a nearly two-month absence following his hospitalization with blood clots.

As well as looking happy and healthy, the beloved weatherman and anchor was back to his cheeky self and couldn't resist poking fun at Prince Harry following a segment on the series of bombshell revelations Harry has made in his memoir, Spare.

WATCH: Al Roker makes unexpected joke at Prince Harry's expense

Loading the player...

During the show, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb spoke to NBC News' chief royal correspondent, Keir Simmons, and NBC News' royal commentator Daisy McAndrew about Harry's book.

Following the segment, Savannah reintroduced Al for a weather update, but before he got into his report, he made an unexpected comment about Harry.

TRENDING NOW: What is wrong with Today's Al Roker? His alarming health battle revealed

MORE: Royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's shock claims in Spare revealed

"Grudge-toting man baby, I like it!" he said with a smile as Savannah and Hoda could be heard giggling off-camera.

Al then added: "And this just goes out to my brother Chris; I don't look so bad now, do I?" which received roars of laughter from his co-stars.

SPARE by Prince Harry, $36 / £14, Amazon

Al appeared to be referring to the allegation Harry made in his book against Prince William, claiming he was physically assaulted by his brother in 2019 over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The altercation between Harry and William is alleged to have taken place in Harry's London home when William had wanted to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship and struggles with the press.

But when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage – where Harry was then living – on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales was already "piping hot".

Harry and William appear to now have a fractured relationship

Harry writes: "(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry then states that William urged him to hit back but he refused. Shortly afterward though, the elder brother apologized.

LISTEN: Today's best royal and celebrity news in 3 minutes

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.