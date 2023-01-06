We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry's memoir Spare may not be officially out yet, but thanks to early copies being mistakenly sold in Spain, HELLO! managed to get hold of a copy and many revelations in the tell-all autobiography have made headlines around the world.

The Duke of Sussex's "raw and honest" account of his life growing up as a senior member of the royal family has sparked plenty of conversation. The royal goes into detail about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father King Charles and dealing with the grief of losing his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales tragically in 1997.

The biggest revelations have been centred around his fractured relationship with his immediate family. However, Harry not only discusses them in the book but he is set to open up candidly in a series of televised interviews ahead of the release of Spare.

The royal sits down with ITV, CBS and more for a very open and honest discussion. Here's all you need to know about his upcoming interviews, who they're with and how you can watch…

Harry the Interview

The first televised interview to be announced in connection with his upcoming memoir was his sit-down chat with ITV. It'll also be the first to air. Titled Harry the Interview, the Duke's discussion with broadcaster Tom Bradby will air on Sunday 8 January at 9 pm on ITV1.

For those who miss the live airing, they'll be able to stream the programme in full on ITV's new streaming service, ITVX, after the live 90-minute broadcast.

Tom Bradby is no stranger to the Prince having known and worked closely with him a number of times over the past two decades. In a new promotional clip, Tom can be seen asking Harry what he would think if Prince William were to ask him hypothetically: "How could you do this to me?" to which Harry responds: "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

Prince Harry sat down with Tom Bradby for ITV's The Interview

60 Minutes

Almost immediately after Harry's ITV interview airs, the Duke's sit-down chat with Anderson Cooper for 60 minutes on CBS, will air. For those located in the US, they'll be able to tune into the interview live on the CBS channel at 7.30 pm Eastern Time. This means that for those in the UK, it won't be shown until 12.30 am.

While CBS is not available in the UK, clips from the programme will likely be uploaded to the channel's Youtube channel and social media pages shortly after the interview airs. The programme will also stream on Paramount +.

Harry will also appear on CBS' 60 Minutes

Good Morning America

Following Sunday's round of interviews, Prince Harry will have another interview released to the public domain on Monday 9 January. This time, it'll be on Good Morning America. GMA regular anchor Michael Strahan has conducted the one-on-one interview which will air during the Monday morning broadcast of the current affairs programme on ABC.

In a promotional video for the chat, Prince Harry says: "I don't think we can have peace with my family unless the truth is out there."

Harry also has an upcoming interview with GMA anchor Michael Strahan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Shortly after it was announced that Harry would also appear on Good Morning America, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex will also appear on late-night TV in order to promote Spare.

This time, Harry will join late-night TV legend Stephen Colbert on his Late Show to discuss the memoir. Harry will appear on the CBS show on Tuesday 10 January, which is the official publishing day, at 10.35 central time in the US. Similar to his 60 Minutes chat, Prince Harry's interview with Stephen Colbert will also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

