Lorraine Kelly shares 'frustration' as she reacts to Prince Harry's ITV interview

Lorraine Kelly has shared her "frustration" over what could have been regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the UK following the Duke of Sussex's candid interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday evening.

The broadcaster was joined by a number of guests on Monday morning to discuss the interview including former veteran Phillip Ingram about Prince Harry's revelations about Afghanistan.

After the retired colonel explained that the royal still has so much to offer when it comes to working closely with veterans, the TV host was quick to agree.

"Yes, and there's so much more than the both of them [Harry and the royal family] could do together," she began, adding: "That's the thing that I think is so frustrating.

Lorraine was discussing the Prince Harry interview on Monday

"Because you could see how well they worked together as a team and the things that they could do. I've always said this, it would be so good if somehow they could have made that work."

The broadcaster's comments come the morning after Harry sat down with Tom Bradby to discuss many revelations that have already come to light from his upcoming memoir, Spare, which is due for official release on Tuesday.

Tom, who has known Harry for over 20 years, flew out to California in December for the interview, during which the royal discussed the death of his mother, Princess Diana, his relationship with his father King Charles, and brother, Prince William, and his attitude towards the British press.

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby aired on Sunday

Beginning the interview with an explanation as to why he decided to write his in-depth memoir, Harry said: "38 years, 38 years of having my story told by so many different people, um, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.

"You know, I don't, I don't think that if I was still part of the Institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

