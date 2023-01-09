Will there be a new season of Sister Wives? Here's all we know The TLC programme recently returned for season 17

Fans of Sister Wives were overjoyed recently when the long-running show returned for new episodes at the end of 2022. But that wasn't all.

In addition to season 17, three extra standalone episodes were shared to give viewers an update on the latest antics of Kody Brown and his three wives, Christina, Janelle and Meri. However, developments in real life have put the show into question. So will it return? Here's what we know…

Will there be a season 18 of Sister Wives?

As of writing, TLC is yet to officially announce that season 18 of the reality show will return. However, according to reports, it's thought that there will be an announcement soon regarding the future of the programme – but we'll keep you posted.

According to Distractify, if the show is to return, it's likely new episodes won't be available for the public to enjoy until later this year, judging by previous season release dates.

TLC are yet to confirm in season 18 is happening

In September, season 17 of Sister Wives premiered on TLC, and soon after a "reunion" was aired titled One on One. The most recent episode of Sister Wives: One on One aired on Sunday 8 January on TLC.

Developments in the family have made headlines in recent times. In December 2022, it was reported that Janelle and Kody had called time on their relationship. According to InTouch, the couple, who married in 1993, began to grow apart under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are you a fan of the long-running show?

Janelle's decision to leave Kody was also allegedly fuelled by Christine's separation from Kody which was announced in November 2021 and was a storyline featured in season 17.

At the time, Christine announced the news on Instagram stating that they had decided to split after more than 25 years together. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she said.

