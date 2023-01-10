First look at brand new Poirot film with star-studded cast A Haunting in Venice will be released in September 2023

Hercule Poirot is back for another nail-biting mystery! Following the success of Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), production for the third instalment, titled A Haunting in Venice, has officially commenced on the island of San Giorgio. Pictured filming scenes along the iconic Grand Canal, several cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Riccardo Scamarcio and Tina Fey were spotted on set.

Scheduled for release in September 2023, A Haunting in Venice is inspired by the Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe'en Party (1969). Set in post-World War II Venice, the third movie will pick up with Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attending a seance, where one of the guests is later murdered – but can he catch the killer?

The incredible ensemble cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio

Back in October, 20th Century Studios first announced the official cast list for A Haunting in Venice on Twitter, and it sounds amazing! The post reads: "The unsettling supernatural-thriller' cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh."

Riccardo Scamarcio and Kenneth Branagh were spotted filming in Italy

As well as returning to the franchise as the moustache-twirling Hercule Poirot, Kenneth Branagh will also direct A Haunting in Venice, just as he did with the first two films.

The new film will pick up with Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile in Venice

In a statement, the Hollywood star said: "This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

Star Jamie Dornan recently joked that he found Kenneth Branagh's moustache intimidating

Actor Jamie Dornan has also spoken about joining the cast and crew of A Haunting in Venice. During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he joked that Kenneth Branagh's moustache was particularly intimidating at first.

"I felt very insecure and inferior the whole time because his moustache was unbelievable," he said, "the best in film history as Poirot, while mine was a wee attempt at one."

