Bradley Walsh sets record straight about The Larkins' future after shock 'cancellation' The actor and presenter appeared on Tuesday's This Morning

Bradley Walsh has set to the record straight about the future of ITV drama The Larkins after it was reported that the light-hearted series would not return for a third series due to "low ratings."

The presenter and actor appeared on Tuesday's edition of This Morning alongside his son Barney to discuss the new series of Breaking Dad when he took the opportunity to discuss the show.

"Yeah I read something about there being a problem with the viewing figures, but the viewing figures were absolutely fine," Bradley explained the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "They're fantastic, and in comparison to the first series, they went well."

Explaining further about the real reason the show may not return, The Chase star said: "It's a 14-week shoot and I haven't got time to do that this year. I actually don't have 14 weeks so it's down to me, not anything else, that we may not be able to [return]."

The TV star said he didn't have time to film The Larkins this year

He continued: "We're trying to at this moment get something together where we can do a special. I know Simon Nye's working on that right now, so that's what it's all about.

The Larkins is a fantastic show, I just loved it. It was brilliant, they [the episodes] were heartwarming and it was just fantastic, it's purely down to the fact that I just have not got the time to make another series."

Bradley's comments come a few weeks after it was reported in The Sun that The Larkins would not return after "poor ratings" and changes within the cast. The drama also starred Joanna Scanlan, Joelle Rae and Sabrina Bartlett.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Bradley and Barney in the new series of their new show Breaking Dad. The new episodes will see the father-and-son duo head to Latin America for a series of adventures. Starting in Mexico, they explore lucha libre wrestling and also climb a mountain.

