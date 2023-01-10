BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty speaks out about viewer criticism over appearance The presenter hosts the show from Thursday to Saturday

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has spoken out about criticism she receives from viewers about her outfits on the show.

In a new interview, the broadcaster revealed that she receives more critical comments than her co-host Charlie Stayt.

"I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to," she told the Radio Times.

"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

This isn't the first time that Naga has addressed negative comments about her wardrobe. Back in July last year, she responded to a viewer who tweeted about a brown silk dress she was wearing. They wrote: "That reminds me @TVNaga01, I must put the black bin bags out today [winking emoji]," prompting Naga to respond: "That's funny x."

She also addressed the criticism in a previous interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.

"You don't abuse someone while they're doing their job."

Naga spoke out about viewer criticism

The TV host has frequently shown that she isn't afraid to respond to abusive comments online. Last year, she hit back at a negative remark from a Twitter troll that read: "God I hate that woman with a passion @DefundBBC."

The journalist jokingly replied: "Ooh. You are passionate about me… Am taking it. X."

Naga, who presents the BBC morning show along with Charlie from Thursdays to Saturdays, also opened up about her early morning routine in her latest interview.

"My first alarm goes off at 3.45am. I have a very tight schedule and a very organised morning," she explained. "My work outfit is always laid out the night before. But I do have a system of snoozing before getting out of bed."

