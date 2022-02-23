Will there be a new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad? Here's everything we know about the popular ITV show

Breaking Dad with Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, is always well-received by fans when it airs new episodes. The ITV programme sees the father-and-son duo team up to go on a road trip full of adventures in some amazing locations.

The most recent fourth series saw the actor and his presenter son take to Europe to sees all of the sights that countries like Croatia has to offer. But will the show be back for a new series? Here's what we know…

WATCH: The new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad went down a treat

Is Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad returning for series five?

Neither Bradley nor Barney are yet to confirm whether their ITV show will be back for a fifth series. However, Bradley and Barney did take to Instagram on Monday evening ahead of the series finale of Breaking Dad to share how much they loved making the new episodes.

Barney wrote in the caption: "Last ep of Breaking Dad tonight!! Here’s a little behind the scenes of one of our activities. Keeping in the Winter Olympics spirit we went bobsledding!! And it was WILD.

Are you a fan of Bradley and Barney's ITV show?

"Catch us for the final instalment tonight, 8pm @itv. And lastly, thank you all so much for your kind words and for following us on our journey. It's been a crazy experience and so grateful that we get to share it all with you."

What did fans make of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad?

Although the Walsh family didn't reveal whether a new series is on the horizon, it seems there's definitely an appetite for it from the fans. Barney's post on Instagram sparked plenty of interest about the future of the show.

One person wrote: "Can't believe it's the last one! Great TV hope there will another series." A second person agreed, adding: "It's been another brilliant series, gutted it's the last episode tonight! I hope there will be another one. Maybe you could do a challenge together like following in the footsteps of Fogg or something."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote: "Can't believe it's the last episode already. Really hope you're doing another series. Love you guys!!"

Series four took the father and son to Europe

What did Bradley and Barney Walsh get up to during Breaking Dad series four?

Bradley and Barney filmed series four in Europe last year and began their wild journey in Croatia. They started on the island of Vis before heading to visit Split on the mainland, which saw them free dive down to a shipwreck.

The pair also travelled to fantastic locations including Norway, where the pair faced a Bobsleigh track in the Arctic mountains, as well as the town of Zator in Poland, where Bradley dragged his father onto Europe's largest rollercoaster. Bradley and Barney also visited Sweden and Denmark on their European journey before the series wrapped.

