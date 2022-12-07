GMA's Michael Strahan confronts his old boss as they reunite on daytime show The GMA star has had an incredible career to date...

Michael Strahan is a much-loved TV anchor who has a legion of fans thanks to his role on Good Morning America.

MOST READ: NCIS stars delighted as beloved character returns to the show

However, before he became a daytime television star, Michael was a hugely successful footballer.

The dad-of-four went on a trip down memory lane on Tuesday's episode of GMA as he interviewed his old boss, Tom Coughlin.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michael Strahan confronts his old boss live on GMA in must-see clip

At the start of the show, Michael said as he introduced the upcoming guest: "I don't know how I feel about this... I am happy, I guess! No, I love this man. Tom Coughlin was the Giant's coach for the Super Bowl 42 win and he's written a book about that incredible year. We are going to reminisce about that and we are going to find out why he fined me for not being early enough to a team meeting."

MORE: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded day

MORE: George Stephanopoulos joined by two new GMA co-stars this week

Later on in the show, the pair enjoyed a proper catch up, with Michael joking that he wasn't wanted by the time Tom won the second Super Bowl 46 as he was "an old man" by then.

Tom infamously fined players, including Michael, in his first year as the Giants head coach back in 2004.

Michael Strahan and Tom Coughlin had a rocky start to their relationship but are now great friends

"If you are on time, you are on time," she said at the time. "Meetings start five minute early."

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos on GMA

While Michael and Tom initially had a rocky relationship, they grew to become incredibly close and had mutual respect for each other following the Super Bowl 42 win. In fact, when Michael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, he had a lot of praise for his former boss.

The star said: "I think it's no secret that Tom Coughlin and I did not see eye to eye when he came to New York, but we finally realized we both had the same goal, and that was to win. It wasn't about ego. I want to say he taught me so many things about responsibility, accountability, how to be a better teammate, even though I thought I was a good teammate, but how to be a man, about how to be five minutes early to a meeting when the meeting starts at 8.

Michael and Tom following the Super Bowl 42 win

"Just tell me 7:55; don't tell me it starts at 8:00. That one I still don't get. I ain't going to lie to you. But you made me a better man, Coach Coughlin.

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

"You gave me a lesson that transcends anything, that I'll carry with me well past my football career, and carry with me every day that I go forward now. I love you and I thank you. Thank you for trusting me to be a leader on your football team."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.