Michael Strahan's recently lengthy absence from GMA explained The ABC News anchor works on other shows for the network as well

Michael Strahan has been one of the beloved main hosts of ABC's Good Morning America for years now, which leaves fans feeling uneasy each time he is off the air.

MORE: Michael Strahan reveals surprise new location during time off show - see inside his incredible vacation home

However, the morning news anchor had been off the show for quite an extended period of time without any sort of intimation as to why that is the case.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan confronts his old boss who 'fined' him

Loading the player...

While Michael has taken days off from the show in the past to make way for personal days and other projects, his latest break did have fans wondering.

His co-stars, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, had returned to the show following their own days off for the holidays, although he remained away for slightly longer.

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

The last time Michael was on GMA was on the 16 December installment, right before he and George also took time off for the holiday season.

Fans have definitely been noticing as they've been leaving social media comments like: "My favorite show @GMA isn't as good without my favs @RobinRoberts @michaelstrahan and @GStephanopoulos," and also: "@michaelstrahan where are you at 7am now???"

Michael has shared some snippets from his vacation

Fortunately, viewers don't have much to worry about anymore as Michael has finally returned to the show, having been away on assignment to interview Prince Harry, explaining why he spent more time beyond the walls of the ABC studios.

Many of his ardent fans have been keeping up with him via his appearance on another major ABC project, as the host of the game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan celebrates alongside his 'brother' as fans say the same thing

ALSO POPULAR: Hoda Kotb bids emotional goodbye as Today fans and co-hosts react

However, he has been making even more regular appearances on the show FOX NFL Sunday, a pre-game show for the network's NFL telecasts, on which he is a studio analyst.

Michael is more active on social media, though, last popping up in a tribute post to Barbara Walters after her tragic passing prior to the new year.

The GMA anchor last paid tribute to the late Barbara Walters

"RIP to Barbara Walters," he'd written. "A one of a kind ICON that blazed trails for so many to follow. She was a true example of what journalism was about for women and men. I appreciate the times I spent in her presence and she will never be forgotten."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.