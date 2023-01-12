The Apprentice star Tim Campbell's sweet family life revealed The business mogul currently stars in season 17 of The Apprentice

Crowned the first-ever winner of The Apprentice in 2005, Tim Campbell has continued to expand his business empire, establishing his own entrepreneurial social enterprise, Bright Ideas Trust, and co-founding the bespoke digital marketing agency Marketing Runners Ltd. And to top off Tim's mammoth list of achievements, he was also awarded an MBE for Services to Enterprise Culture in 2012.

More recently, in a sweet full circle moment, the entrepreneur has announced his return to The Apprentice for season 17, where he'll star as Lord Sugar's new boardroom aide, but what's his life like away from the spotlight? When he's not busy filming the hit BBC show, Tim loves nothing more than spending quality time with his wife and two children. Want to know more? Keep reading…

WATCH: Matt Edmondson meets the Apprentice season 17 candidates

Loading the player...

Is Tim Campbell married? Who is Tim Campbell's wife?

Tim Campbell and his wife Jasmine couldn't be more in love! Regularly posting photos alongside his wife on Instagram, the business expert never fails to show his appreciation for her.

Tim regularly posts about his wife Jasmine on Instagram

Back in May, Tim shared a video montage from a romantic lunch that they'd enjoyed together, which was accompanied by a heartwarming caption. It read:

"This woman!!! Given me everything I've ever needed and so much more. Love you MrsC.

My Angel. You always #SeeMe, I've always #GotYou #OurBubble #HappyWifeHappyLife."

The business star shared a romantic video to commemorate their anniversary

Months later, in July 2022, he also commemorated their anniversary with another loving post. Detailing their relationship timeline, Tim layered a video montage of Jasmine, with overlapping text that explained:

"Happy Anniversary, Angel. 25 years ago my life changed forever, and 14 years ago we made a commitment in front of friends and family. And today I celebrate everything that you have added to my life. Every. Single. Second. I love you Mrs C. Happy Anniversary, Angel."

Does Tim Campbell have children?

Tim Campbell is a doting dad to Kayla, 21, and Aaron, 13. A close-knit family, The Apprentice star loves to hit the gym with his daughter, posting videos of their workouts on Instagram, as well as spending quality father-son time with Aaron at football games.

Tim is a doting dad to his two children, Kayla and Aaron

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.