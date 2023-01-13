Taylor Swift stuns in chainmail mini dress for shock appearance The Anti-Hero singer floored fans with her surprise appearance

She's no stranger to hitting the headlines, but Taylor Swift just obliterated them altogether. The singer made a surprise appearance at The 1975 show in London last night, where she performed Anti-Hero live for the first time leaving a throng of overwhelmed fans in her wake.

Not only that, but Taylor quite literally lit up the stage at the O2 Arena with her outfit of choice. The popstar shimmied her way into the limelight in a disco-ready mini dress that boasted a scoop neck, a metallic silver sheen and rows of glimmering mirrored paillettes. This creation could be the work of (or at least inspired by) no other than Paco Rabanne, whose chainmail designs attributed to the label's iconic reputation.

Taylor's attire was completed by some killer platform heels in a honied gold tone and the star wore her golden locks up in a modest bun.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during The 1975's London show

Fans were totally beside themselves as they witnessed the chart-topper's acoustic renditions of her viral TikTok hit 'Anti-Hero', in addition to The 1975's song The City.

The British band released a clip of Taylor's performance via social media, alongside the caption: "The City @taylorswift’s version."

Taylor has a penchant for pailettes and regular dons sparkle-clad looks

Music lovers from across the globe flocked to Instagram to share their excitement at Taylor's surprise appearance with one another. "I died dead rest in peace me," one comedically wrote, while another added: "I literally can't believe I wasn't there its gonna take years to recover from this."

A third noted: "The crossover we have all been waiting for," and a fourth commented: "The way my jaw slammed on the floor."

During the 2010s glittery ensembles became the singer's go-to sartorial choice

Taylor knows how to make a red carpet appearance count. Back in November, the star attended the AMAs and made quite the impression with her sartorial decisions.

WOW: Ellie Goulding, Dove Cameron and Taylor Swift lead best dressed at AMAs

Not only did T-Swift steal the show by going home with the most awards, she also made a statement in a backless gold jumpsuit from The Blonds – perfect for this party season. She teamed it with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, dangly earrings and her signature red lip, with loosely curled hair that gave ultimate 1970s vibes.

