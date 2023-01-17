Simon Cowell sparks AGT disagreement with Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum The three judges on the NBC show don't always agree

Simon Cowell definitely got his fellow judges riled up on the latest episode of the America's Got Talent spin-off show AGT: All Stars.

Peter Antoniou, a British mentalist and magician, returned to the AGT stage, having made it to the semi-finals in season 16 before being eliminated.

Howie Mandel immediately proclaimed his love for the act before it even started, which entailed the magician reading the minds of his subjects.

For this, he chose Howie, host Terry Crews, and a random member from the audience, and sought out to answer their questions one by one.

However, before he could finish, he received the dreaded red X from Simon, which definitely did leave him a bit rattled, even stumbling over his words at one point.

Eventually, he was able to come to his conclusion by successfully pulling off his act, receiving standing ovations from the audience and Heidi Klum alongside light applause from Simon.

Simon's buzzing of a mentalist act didn't sit well with Howie and Heidi

Before delivering the rest of the critiques, Howie immediately addressed his fellow judge, stating: "Before I say anything, why? You are one hundred percent wrong, Simon."

The competition TV staple replied: "I'll tell you what, it's not always about the finish, it's getting there. And how you got there wasn't very good in my opinion."

The audience booed his response as he hypothesized that it could be a lack of showmanship, to which Heidi responded: "Really? I disagree, I think you have great showmanship."

The duo continued to stand up for Peter, declaring that the audience votes could likely send him through, although Simon remained adamant.

Peter quickly spun the moment into gold after the segment aired

Even after the psychic left the stage, the three huddled for a heated discussion on the matter, and Peter joked to Terry that he was buzzed because Simon was "scared of what I know about him."

