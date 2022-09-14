The Mayyas crowned as winners of AGT season 17 It's about to go big!

After 22 episodes, five qualifiers, countless auditions, and 11 finalists, we're finally down to the winner of the latest season of America's Got Talent! And the winner is...the Mayyas!

The Mayyas, a lebanese dance group, started off strong as Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer, and instantly solidified themselves as a threat for the title.

After a rendition in the live show and a scene-stealing finale, they received series-best praises from the judges and raucous applause from the audience.

What made their win more heartwarming was the story of representation and female empowerment they brought to the stage, with the Modern Family actress resonating in particular with their tale.

Upon winning, they could barely talk as the 36-strong group began cheering and celebrating, with the judges and other finalists joining them on stage as confetti rained down.

The 17th season of the NBC talent competition show saw the grand finale peppered with incredible performances ranging from story-telling magic and operatic ventriloquism to adventure-themed pole dancing and even an Elvis Presley cameo.

The Mayyas were crowned as the winners of AGT season 17

The final participants contending for the win were Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Yu Hojin, Chapel Hart, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, the Mayyas, Kristy Sellars, and Celia Muñoz.

Eventually, after a round of performances, the finalists were narrowed down to five with each cut feeling more brutal than the last amid such a strong group.

Chapel Heart eventually ended in fifth place, Metaphysic in fourth, Drake in third, and Kristy became the season's runner-up, keeping the theme of strong female performances going strong.

Joining the show in the final episode were the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, Jon Pardi, and Darius Rucker, while Darci Lynne and Shin Lim were among the AGT alums joining the contestants.

The Lebanese group will headline a show in Las Vegas

While there's no official word yet on whether the show will be returning for an 18th season, it's sure to come given its continued popularity with fans and ratings.

