America's Got Talent announces comeback with special all stars season The NBC reality show is crowning another talent!

America's Got Talent is back! The show has announced with the first teaser poster that it'll be back on TV screens much sooner than anticipated for a special season.

The show is coming back with its first ever All Stars season, with series fan favorites returning once again for another shot at the million dollar prize and Las Vegas show.

The all new season will premiere right after New Year's celebrations on 2 January on NBC as slated, although there's a noticeable change from usual seasons.

The series will see Terry Crews return as host, and while the judging panel is mostly the same, there's a big change that might leave fans disappointed.

Sofia Vergara will not be appearing in this season alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

While the reason for the actress' absence this time around wasn't specified, it's likely she'll be back for the show's main version, if it is to continue, with its 18th season.

Sofia will not be appearing in the show's All Stars season

This is far from the first spin-off of the main AGT franchise, with the most recent being termed AGT: Extreme, with a focus on daredevil acts, being helmed by Terry and Simon alongside Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana.

Prior to that, another all stars format season featured returning winners, titled AGT: The Champions, featuring many contestants from the franchise's versions across the globe.

Terry, Simon, Howie, and Heidi were present in that spin-off as well, with Mel B joining them in the fourth slot the first go-around and Alesha Dixon replacing her for the second iteration, prior to Sofia's debut on the show.

The three judges and the host have teased several snippets from the filming process for the show in anticipation of its eventual arrival.

AGT: All Stars will premiere on 2 January, 2023

The previous week, Simon even posted a trailer that captured some of the judges' shocked reactions and spell-binding performances that will be seen on the new season.

