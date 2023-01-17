Silent Witness fans are losing it as show hints at new romance Is love on the cards for these Silent Witness characters?

Silent Witness fans are losing it over hints of a brand new romance on the hit BBC show, after season 26 brought together two unlikely characters with major chemistry. During episode five of the new series – titled 'Star: Part One' – newcomer Velvy enjoyed a number of heartwarming moments with Jack's niece, Cara.

While investigating a new case surrounding the dark side of social media, Cara helped the forensic trainee track down the titular 'Star', and we can already see a friendship forming – or maybe more?

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the duo's scenes throughout the episode, with one tweeting: "We're shipping Velvy and Cara now, right? #SilentWitness."

Fans are loving the dynamic between Cara and Velvy

"I think Velvy and Cara may have a little crush #SilentWitness," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Very much here for Cara and Velvy's friendship/relationship #SilentWitness."

Of course, the show's leading couple Jack and Nikki, also had fans talking throughout the episode after Jack told his girlfriend that he doesn't want to be on the market ever again – sounds like these two are endgame!

There were also plenty of sweet moments between Jack and Nikki

"Loving the Jack and Nikki content through this series, even more so in this episode!" commented one Twitter user.

"Another amazing episode of #silentwitness loving the dynamic at the Lyell rn & of course all the Jack and Nikki content was sending us over the edge," agreed a second.

Emilia Fox and David Caves spoke to HELLO! about Jack and Nikki's romance on the show

HELLO! recently caught up with the show's leads, Emilia Fox and David Caves, to talk about the on-screen romance between Jack and Nikki, and the pair teased a "pretty special" moment in the third story of the series, presumably part 2 of 'Star.'

"At the end of the third story, we get asked to do something in the mortuary that Jack and Nikki have never done before," explained Emilia. "And then the focus comes back onto their relationship, I would say, in the last storyline… It was an amazing moment to film."

She added: "That really is a tease because it was something I don't think I've done in any other show. But lots of other people have done it in other shows, but we definitely haven't done it in Silent Witness."

Silent Witness is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

