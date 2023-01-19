How did That '70s show end and what can we expect from That '90s show? What happened to Eric and Donna?

In May 2006, That '70s Show fans bid farewell to Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti and the rest of the Point Place gang in the final episode of the series. Now, almost 20 years later, the beloved comedy is back in the form of Netflix's new spin-off series, That '90s show.

The reboot focuses on Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia, who decides to spend the summer at her grandparents' house in Wisconsin. If you're just about to binge the new series and need a recap of how the original show ended, then look no further! Read on for a refresher on the season eight finale, and what to expect from the spin-off.

What happened at the end of That '70s Show?

The 22nd episode of season eight, aptly named That '70s Finale, marked the comedy's last episode.

The instalment, which was set on New Year's Eve in 1979, saw Red and Kitty announce their decision to stay in Wisconsin having been preparing to sell their home and relocate to Florida.

Meanwhile, Jackie and Fez share their first kiss at the water tower, having just begun dating, and Kelso returns from Chicago, where he had moved to be closer to his baby daughter.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appear in the new show

Ahead of Eric's coming home from Africa, Kitty tells Donna that she wishes the pair of them could have worked things out. This prompts Donna to head outside for some fresh air and reflect on her relationship with Eric before he makes an appearance and tells her that he still loves her.

Hyde later announces that he and Samantha have split up and calls everyone to the basement for one final Circle. As the countdown to New Year begins, the gang all disappear upstairs, leaving an empty basement behind.

What to expect from That '90s Show

That '90s Show focuses on a brand new generation of Wisconsin kids occupying the Forman basement for the summer.

The spin-off introduces Chicago teenager Leia, Eric and Donna's daughter, who heads to her grandparents' house to spend the summer in Point Place, where her parents grew up.

While there, she meets a new group of friends and together, they get up to no good - just like the original gang.

The full synopsis reads: "Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

The series focuses on Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well... Red."

That '90s Show cast

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as Red and Kitty, while Callie Haverda leads the cast as Leia, alongside newcomers Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Callie Haverda plays Leia

Original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are also set to make appearances.

