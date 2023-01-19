BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's off-air comment caught in technical blunder The broadcaster hosts the show with Charlie Stayt

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was heard making a comment off-air in a technical blunder during Thursday morning's show.

The presenter and her co-host Charlie Stayt were discussing New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who announced on Wednesday that she would be stepping down from the position, when the error occurred.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's off-air comment caught in technical blunder

Loading the player...

The pair introduced a report about the story and as a video played showing Jacinda announcing her resignation, the sound stayed in the studio and Naga could be heard querying the temperature.

"I think it's getting even colder in here," she remarked

Another voice could be heard saying: "I've turned it up."

MORE: BBC Breakfast viewers issue same plea after show makes format change

MORE: Naga Munchetty recalls the moment she left in tears after being called 'useless' by bosses

The blunder comes just weeks after Naga spoke out about the criticism she receives from viewers of the show. In a new interview, the 47-year-old revealed that she faces more critical comments than her co-host, Charlie.

Naga was caught making an off-air comment in a technical blunder

"I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to," she told the Radio Times.

"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

This isn't the first time that Naga has challenged negative comments about her wardrobe. Back in July last year, she responded to a viewer of the show who tweeted about a brown silk dress she was wearing one morning. They wrote: "That reminds me @TVNaga01, I must put the black bin bags out today [winking emoji]," prompting Naga to respond: "That's funny x."

Naga and Charlie host the programme from Thursday to Saturday

She also addressed the criticism in a previous interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.

"You don't abuse someone while they're doing their job."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.