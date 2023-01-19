Ted Lasso season 3 first look shows major character transformation – and epic tagline

Ted Lasso fans have been waiting for any hint of the return of the hit Apple TV+ show – and it's finally here! The streaming platform has shared a first look at the final series – and there's one character in particular who looks completely different.

In the first look snap, Ted is facing off against his former assistant and friend Nate, who couldn't look more different with silver grey hair and a dark suit.

Apple TV+ shared the post on Twitter alongside the caption: "Time to win the whole [expletive] thing." Come on Richmond AFC!

Fans were thrilled about the photo from the Emmy Award winning show, which is set to return in Spring 2023. One person wrote: "The fact that I now hate Nate after how his arc began is a true testament to the writers on this show." Another person added: " Here We Goooooo Yahhhhoooooo."

A third person added: "THIS WHAT I'M TALKING TL3."

How different does Nate look?

So what happened in season two? The story continued to follow Ted, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience, but winning the hearts of the players and fans with his upbeat approach to life. However, in season two Ted's close friend Nate grows disillusioned by him, eventually selling a story to the papers on Ted, and going on to manage a rival football club.

Discussing Nate's betrayal, one person wrote: " I am officially all caught up on #TedLasso!!! I can’t believe the rest of you have been dealing with the fact that Nate is a dreadful piece of garbage for over a year now!" Another person added: "My favorite thing about Ted Lasso is that even if you watch season 1 where Nate rises to become a hero - his cruel tendencies are still noticeable. When he's given the promotion and Rebecca pretends he's fired at first to swerve him, his words towards her are incredibly cruel."

