Have Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes officially left GMA3? - what we know The co-stars have been on hiatus since their affair was made public

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes still haven't returned to their hosting seats on GMA3 - but will they ever?

The co-anchors have been noticeably absent since their extra-marital relationship was revealed at the end of November. Now, viewers are wondering if they've officially left ABC's GMA3 for good.

Alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have been a popular replacement for the talked-about pair, who still note every morning that they're "sitting in for T.J Holmes and Amy Robach".

They certainly appear comfortable in their positions, but every morning they still face the camera and say they are "sitting in for T.J Holmes and Amy Robach".

Multiple outlets have reported that both Amy and T.J. have hired attorneys to represent them as they fight their suspension.

According to People , while it's unlikely the duo will return, they have not yet been terminated.

Both Amy and T.J. have reportedly hired attorneys over their ABC suspension

When first announcing their hiatus on date TK, ABC News President Kim Goodwin admitted it wasn't an easy decision

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while the GMA team figured out next steps - and now, over two months later, it appears the investigation is ongoing.

READ: Amy Robach on the brink of tears during emotional reunion with husband Andrew Shue

POPULAR: T.J. Holmes' estranged wife supported by GMA stars after emotional message

While there is not believed to be grounds for them to be fired, the longer they are away from the show, the more questions are raised about if they'll ever come back.

Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan are standing in for Amy and T.J.

Their off-camera relationship appears to be going strong, however. They've been spotted on numerous occasions and T.J. filed for divorce from his wife on 28 December. He and Marilee Fiebig had been married for 12 years and share their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Amy was photographed meeting her estranged husband, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, on 13 January for the first time in public, to hand over their pet pooch.

According to publicly available records, they have yet to file for divorce. They don't share any children together, but Andrew has three grown sons, Nathanial, Aidan and Wyatt. Amy has two daughters, Ava and Annalise.

