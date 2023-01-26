Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals best thing about becoming Dancing with the Stars judge

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas is the head judge of the hugely popular competition in the UK – but she has revealed one major perk should she ever be invited to judge the US version of the show Dancing with the Stars – and we can understand!

While visiting the show, Shirley revealed whether she would ever join the judges panel across the pond, with one panelist pointing out: "Len's gone [over there] and Bruno's coming over here to do another show".

Shirley explained: "I think at the moment they're going to keep it to three judges but the bonus of being over there would be that I see my son every week. I miss him, we've all got family, I saw him at Christmas, he came over for ten days then I had a slump for three days. I couldn't operate, I couldn't do anything. It took me a minute to find my feet."

Shirley's son Mark is a Dancing with the Stars pro, and has been on the show since 2007. He is even the current reigning champ, winning the latest season's competition with Charli D'Amelio.

Shirley with her son Mark

Speaking about her relationship, Shirley revealed how she flew out twice to see Mark when he decided to join the DWTS cast, explaining: "Well I went out to the United States to see him, I haven't seen him in a long, long time… 'Could you fly back tomorrow mum, I've decided to do it but I need to get back into shape.' I went back out there, and he had to keep up with me for two weeks."

