DWTS professional Mark Ballas admits uncertainty over future on the show following finale The professional dancer and Charli D'Amelio were crowned winners

Dancing With the Stars 2022 champion Mark Ballas has admitted his uncertainty about his future on the show.

Exclusive: DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba reveals her surprising Thanksgiving tradition

The professional dancer, who, alongside Tik Tok star Charlie D'Amelio, was crowned winner of season 31, spoke to reporters backstage after lifting the Glitterball trophy when he revealed he preferred to "stay present in the moment" rather than think ahead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: DWTS Len Goodman announces retirement on air

The dancer was asked by reporters if he would return next year, to which he replied: "I don't know. The older I get, I try to stay very present in the moment, you know?"

Mark continued: "Every week I put - I tried to put - every aspect of creativity, care, musicality, nuance into each one. I think you can only do that by staying totally in the moment of each time.

MORE: DWTS' Derek Hough shares distressing health news concerning fiancée Hayley Erbert impacting season finale

MORE: Is Shirley Ballas quitting Strictly to take on judging role on Dancing With the Stars?

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas were crowned winners of season 31

"So right now I'm in this moment with Charli, and I couldn't even, my body couldn't even fathom the thought of doing this in six months, so I'll let you know down the line."

Fans would undoubtedly be upset over Mark's departure after he and his partner Charli wowed consistently throughout season 31.

During the grand finale, which aired on Disney+ on Monday evening, the pair performed two routines including a freestyle of their choice. The judges were, once again, blown away by the pair and they received perfect scores for both.

The pair wowed the judges and viewers throughout the series

After being crowned winner, Charli expressed her delight to reporters backstage: "Oh my gosh, it just happened so fast I couldn't even really comprehend what was going on. And then they put me in the air. I was like, what?"

She continued: "I think I've learned so much, whether it's about all these new styles of dance or just myself as a person or learning how to perform anything, I've learned a whole lot about it all and that's thanks to Mark."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.