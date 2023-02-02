What is Love Island star Shaq Muhammad's job? All the details The 24-year-old has referred to himself as the 'talk of the terminal'

Love Island star Shaq Muhammad has made waves since entering the villa for this year's winter series. Currently coupled up with Tanya Manhenga, the 24-year-old hails from London and has previously revealed that he works as an airport security officer. During his introduction video for Love Island, Shaq explained:

"They say I'm the 'talk of the terminal'. [There's] quite a few rumours about me going around as well but only some of them are true."

WATCH: Love Island star Shaq Muhammad opens up about his career

He added: "And the air hostesses they come through, they have their hair done all nice, makeup is done, and obviously you want discounted flights as well so... I should be at work working but if the opportunity's there and it comes up then I'm gonna take it."

In a hilarious moment, Shaq also mentioned that "You come across some crazy stuff in people's bags that you wouldn't believe," recounting an awkward moment where he discovered "adult toys" in an older lady's bag, which left her husband feeling "mortified."

Shaq Muhammad works as an airport security officer

In his introductory video, the airport security officer was also asked about what he looks for in a woman. Prior to meeting his new love Tanya in the villa, Shaq replied:

"Number one, she has to be funny, I'm hilarious [so] she has to match that. Nice eyes, nice lips, good body." He joked: "I'm not asking for much, am I?"

Shaq recently confessed his love to 22-year-old biomedical science student, Tanya

Luckily for Shaq, It looks as though the Love Island star has already found what he's been looking for in 22-year-old influencer and biomedical science student Tanya. After just three weeks together, Shaq recently confessed his love for her in a romantic and heartwarming moment.

"When I look in your eyes I do see a future with you," he told her. "I know that we have is very special. And just…[I want to] look in your eye and tell you that…Tanya, I love you."

