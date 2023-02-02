Love Island’s Zara is a goddess in diamante mini dress and we’ve found the best lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Lackenby-Brown was the latest contestant to be dumped from the Love Island villa on Wednesday night, and while we’re still mourning the loss of this season’s most entertaining Islander, she did leave us with some 10/10 outfit inspo.

The 25-year-old model looked amazing at her final recoupling, wearing a crystal-embellished black mini dress by independent fashion brand Superdown. The Pollie dress is currently only available to pre-order at Revolve, but we’ve found a lookalike style from Pretty Little Thing, and it’s a fraction of the price.

Zara leaves the Love Island villa wearing a crystal-embellished mini dress

The satin black mini dress has the same figure-hugging cut and diamante trim. It comes in sizes 4-16 and retails for just £25!

Black satin diamante strappy dress, £25, Pretty Little Thing

Zara completed her look with her signature gold hoop earrings and barely-there strappy black stilettos.

Her brutal departure comes after Tom Clare chose to couple up with Ellie Spence, leaving the sassy blonde packing her bags (although plenty of hopeful conspiracy theorists believe Zara could be heading back in before the series is out).

Taking it on the chin, Zara joked: “I’m gonna go and find someone rich and older.” But after leaving the villa, she opened up about her initial connection with Tom, saying: “I did think there could be potential with Tom. He’d told me he’d been in a long-term relationship, so I already knew he was capable of being committed. The age difference was a bit of a barrier for me – girls mature faster than guys.”

NOW SHOP:

11 best little black dresses for party season - because the LBD never goes out of style

Faye Winter's gorgeous knitted dress on This Morning - we've tracked it down for you

Satin dresses are a timeless trend - 14 of our favourites right now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.