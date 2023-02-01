7 brand new shows and films coming to Netflix in February Fans can look forward to You, Outer Banks and more this month!

Let's all collectively cheer for January being over! A new month begins and there's plenty of new TV being released in February that you'll definitely want to add to your list.

Netflix is spoiling its viewers this month with the return of a fan-favourite thriller starring Penn Badgley as well as Outer Banks' brand-new season. Check out the video below to see the official trailer for the gripping series You, and keep reading to find out what other shows are arriving very soon…

The Exchange

Available from 8 February

The Exchange looks brilliant. The six-part series is based on real events and tells the story of two women, Farida and Munira, who set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait and to disrupt the corrupt boys club along the way.

Fans have already been reacting to the show online. Commenting on the trailer, one person wrote: "Um this looks amazing", as a second said: "This seems amazing I love it"

You

Available from 9 February

He's back. And this time, Joe Golberg, played by Penn Badgley, is in the UK. The fourth season will see the serial killer seek a new life in London as a college professor going by the name of Jonathan Moore.

The teaser explains that Joe will find himself "in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London." The new season will also see Charlotte Ritchie (Dead Pixels, Call the Midwife) join the cast as Joe's new interest, Kate.

Your Place or Mine

Available from 10 February

A new romantic comedy film starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher? Yes please! We cannot wait for this star-studded movie which sees the A-Listers play best friends and total opposites, Debbie and Peter. Debbie craves routine in LA, while Peter thrives on change in hectic NYC. They swap houses for a week and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Will it be predictable? Possibly, yes. Will we still watch? Also, yes. Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao and Steve Zahn are supporting cast members.

In Love All Over Again

Available from 14 February

Netflix are releasing this rom-com on Valentine's Day so it’s the perfect watch on the day of love. In Love All Over Again tells the story of Irene who arrives in Madrid and wants to make it as a film director. "She will meet her best friends there as well as Julio, who would be the perfect lead role for her films and her life," the synopsis reads, "But life has other plans. A gleaming story with a dash of nostalgia about the love and friendship that blooms during collage years and the need to find your place in the world."

African Queens: Njinga

Available from 15 February

Jada Pinkett Smith is the executive producer and creator behind this upcoming documentary and we think it sounds amazing. The four-part series seeks to explore the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens.

"The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola," reads the synopsis, "The nation's first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance."

Outer Banks 3

Available from 23 February

Are you excited for Outer Banks season three? Fans are desperate to see what happens in the new series after the major cliffhanger at the end of season two. The official synopsis for series three reads: "After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home.

But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

We Have A Ghost

Available from 24 February

We love the sound of this new horror-comedy film and with Jennifer Coolidge and Stranger Things' actor David Harbour in the cast, it's bound to be brilliant. It follows Kevin who discovers a ghost named Ernest is haunting their new home and they quickly go viral on social media. But when things go south, they soon become the target of the CIA.

