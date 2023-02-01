Susanna Reid stresses Ofcom rules during Richard Madeley and guests' foul word debate The GMB presenter outlined the strict regulations live on air

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid, 52, read out Ofcom's swearing regulations to co-star Richard Madeley on Wednesday's instalment of the ITV show, just days after Richard apologised for error over Sam Smith's pronouns.

The presenter's interruption to reiterate the rules came during a debate with Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce when they came close to accidentally using banned words live on air.

WATCH: Susanna Reid reads Ofcom rules to Richard Madeley and guests during foul word debate

The stars were discussing a story about a work tribunal where the claimant was told by the judge that the F-word was now commonplace in the workplace.

Ever the professional, Susanna swiftly read out the rules to the trio, outlining that the F expletive is in fact in the strong category when it comes to words not to use.

The duo were presenting together on Wednesday

Richard revealed he had recently heard a swear word on Radio 4, and didn't seem too phased by the addition of the colourful language.

"Bet a lot of swearing goes down off camera #GMB," one Twitter user pointed out. GMB have a poll running on their own Twitter, asking if the F-word should be banned in the work place. It has already amassed over 8,000 votes and has over 100 replies.

"Depends where you work really doesn't it simple you work down the docks or in the forces it is commonplace, but obviously schools and hospitals not so much," wrote one fan, and: "Just know your audience when using it!" added another.

Using the F-word in the office 'no longer has shock value' and has 'lost all significance', an Employment Judge has said.



The word is so commonly used that saying it no longer causes offence, but should the f-word be banned at work? 🤬 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 31, 2023

GMB have been running a poll on the topic

This comes two days after Susanna had to remind her co-star Richard of the correct pronouns for singer Sam Smith.

They were discussing Sam's latest raunchy music video when Richard made the error. After accidentally referring to the singer as 'he/him' rather than 'they/them', Susanna corrected him.

"Remember Sam uses the pronouns, 'they,'" to which Richard corrected himself, saying: "'They', sorry." However, the TV presenter made the mistake again by accidentally referring to their guest with the wrong pronouns, with Susanna telling him: "Shivani identifies as they/them," to which he replied: "Oh I’m sorry I will learn to do that."

