BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty left heartbroken: 'This stopped us in our tracks'

Naga Munchetty has taken to Twitter to express her heartbreak in a moving post.

The BBC Breakfast host, 47, shared a video report from BBC Radio 5 Live about the ongoing search efforts in Turkey and Syria following Monday’s devastating earthquakes, which have killed more than 11,000 people.

"This stopped us in our tracks this morning," Naga admitted in her candid post, adding a broken heart emoji.

Fans were quick to reach out and respond. "Thank you @TVNaga01 for your incredible professionalism in presenting these gut wrenching stories," one wrote. "I hope you're ok as goodness knows how much more info, as a journalist, you have access to? We're lucky to have you on our screens."

"Hard to put a 'like' to this," a second added. "Tragic." A third wrote: "It's absolutely heartbreaking, impossible to imagine the suffering." And a fourth said: "It's just awful, puts so many things into perspective. Bless those poor souls and the living too."

Naga is a hugely popular and acclaimed presenter – as well as her role on BBC Breakfast, she hosts on BBC 5 Live, and has appeared on BBC World News, Newsnight and Sunday Morning Live.

She has, however, experienced the downside of fame – and recently addressed criticism she receives from viewers about her outfits on Breakfast.

Referencing her co-host Charlie Stayt, she told the Radio Times: "I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to.

"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

The TV host has frequently shown that she isn't afraid to respond to abusive comments online. Last year, she hit back at a negative remark from a Twitter troll that read: "God I hate that woman with a passion @DefundBBC."

The journalist jokingly replied: "Ooh. You are passionate about me… Am taking it. X."

